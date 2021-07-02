Supporters line up for procession of fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple received his final send-off on Friday.

Apple’s procession started at 10 a.m. in Bentonville, traveling through Pea Ridge before arriving at Cross Church in Rogers.

The 40-mile route was filled with memorials to Apple.

Regular traffic on Interstate 49 North came to a complete halt as the hearse and a procession of police on I-49 South made their way to the church in Rogers.

Speakers at the funeral include:

  • Governor Asa Hutchinson
  • Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
  • Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn

Proclamation provided by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include:

  • Sgt. Todd Cornwell (honorary)
  • Officer Jeff Elkins (honorary)
  • Lt. Rich Fordham
  • Officer Mindy Fowler (honorary)
  • Officer Nick Green
  • Chief Lynn Hahn
  • Ethan Hicks (honorary)
  • Sgt. John Hicks
  • Officer Jamie Holland (honorary)
  • Officer Jeff Hunt
  • Sgt. John Langham (honorary)
  • Officer Justin Lawson (honorary)
  • Lt. Mike Lisenbee (honorary)
  • Officer Drew Rosser
  • Officer First Class Brian Stamps
  • Officer Wyatt Varner

