LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The time for Christmas shopping is upon us, making this an excellent time to find those uniquely Arkansas gifts for those on your list.

And sure, it is easy to go on your favorite online shopping site and type “Arkansas gifts” in the search box, which might get you somewhere. But for an authentic Arkansas experience, one should ferret out the Arkansas artists who craft that unique gift.

Arkansocks: Socks, of course, from an Arkansas sock maker in the business since 2015. Its products are intended to “pay tribute to the natural landscape and culture of Arkansas.”

Bluebird of Happiness by Terra Studios: Terra Studios in Fayetteville has stopped producing the glass bluebird due to environmental concerns but still has some in stock. Certainly, Terra has a range of additional selections beyond the bluebird, but this blue-glass offering is unique and Arkansas.

A.G. Russell Knives: Certainly this Rogers business sells knives, but few realize that A.G. Russell also sells its own handmade, well-crafted knives. Arkansas has a deep knife-making tradition, dating back to the Bowie knife made by blacksmith James Black in his shop in Washington, Arkansas.

Heifer International: For an Arkansas-originating gift with an international reach, this is well worth consideration. The utility of the gift is the donation that will provide livestock, water, education, or a range of needs to an overseas family in need. This is an excellent gift for someone who has everything.

Historic Arkansas Museum Store, Arkansas made: A range of gifts, including art, home décor, toys and jewelry are available through the museum. While one could say that about the entire museum, the Arkansas Made section provides gifts with that unique Arkansas flair.

James Hayes Art Glass Company: People who shop in area gift stores or attend are-centric area events have likely already seen some of Haye’s work. You can speak with the artist through the shop’s website and commission a piece. The company’s open house is on Dec. 3 in Pine Bluff if you prefer a more personal experience.