LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Finding out that Arkansas is one of the unluckiest states in the country is not great news for a highly superstitious Arkansan, especially on Friday the 13th.

A new report from TopUSCasinos.com named Arkansas as the third unluckiest state. The state received a score of 71.25 out of 100.

Ten factors were used to determine the ranking, including overall happiness, life expectancy and income.

The report gave Arkansas a ranking of 49 for overall happiness. The report also noted that the Natural State was the only one with more divorced couples under 30.

Other states that were ranked among the unluckiest included Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi and West Virginia as the unluckiest.

Looking for luck? The study suggests that you may have to travel to see Lady Liberty. New York was given the title of the luckiest state in the nation.

To see the full rankings of America’s unluckiest states, visit TopUSCasinos.com.