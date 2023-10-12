FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study found that the rate of obesity among adults in Arkansas is dropping, but that might be the only good news.

The State of Obesity Study by Trust for America’s Health found Arkansas has the 12th highest obesity rate in the country, tied with Iowa.

For reference, Arkansas was ranked 6th in last year’s study.

The report also found obesity rates in 21 states rose over the past year, which was part of why Arkansas fell in the rankings.

Dr. Dinesh Edem with UAMS says this study is not good news for the state or the country.

“As a whole, the country is going in the wrong direction. Obesity rates are just getting worse and worse. In Arkansas, we should not celebrate but we should try to find where we are lacking and we should try to improve those things,” Edem said.

The state with the highest obesity rate was West Virginia with Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Tennessee rounding out the top five.