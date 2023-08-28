LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recently completed study shows that alcohol is a factor in fatal Arkansas car crashes.

The study published by the insurance website QuoteWizard on Aug. 21 found that alcohol is a factor in 34% of fatal Arkansas car crashes. The 34% figure for Arkansas was below the national average of 36% of fatal car crashes involving alcohol.

In 27% of those fatal Arkansas accidents, drivers were legally or severely impaired, the study found.

The study’s authors found DUI citations are in decline in the Natural State. The data shows Arkansas issues 30 DUI citations for every 10,000 drivers, placing it below the national average of 33, with a further trend of a 37% reduction in Arkansas DUI citations since 2010.

Little Rock was cited in the study as the city having the lowest rate per-capita DUIs in the nation.

The state with the highest percentage of fatal car crashes involving alcohol was Texas at 48%. Mississippi was the lowest ranking at 24%. North Dakota had the highest per-capita DUI citation rate at 87 per every 10,000 drivers. This was a 16% increase since 2010, the study authors showed. The city with the most DUIs per capita was San Diego.

Researchers used statistics from the FBI crime database to generate rankings that showed Arkansas had 693 crashes for the survey period.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a person was killed in a drunk-driving accident every 39 seconds in 2021.