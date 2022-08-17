LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the jobs market in Arkansas seems to be on the rebound, a new study claims employers in the Natural State rank right in center for challenges in hiring new staff.

In a report released by WalletHub Aug. 17, Arkansas ranks number 25 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, right in the middle, as a state “where employers are struggling the most in hiring.”

The score is based upon the job openings rate in the past month and the past 12 months. With that breakdown, the Natural State has a 7% rate in the past month, and a close 6.52% rate for the past 12 months.

The study showed Alaska topping the list with an 8.3% rate in the past month and a 9.78% rate in the past 12 months. Washington state has the least struggle, with 5% in the past month and 6.1% in the past 12.

In June, Arkansas added 4,100 net payroll jobs in the private sector, according to the United State Congress Joint Economic Committee. The same report shows the state added 32,500 payroll jobs between June 2021 and 2022.