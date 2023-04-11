The American Academy of Pediatricians says that using a pacifier at night lowers the risk of SIDS.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Keeping children healthy is a challenge, and a recent study ranked Arkansas near the bottom of the country in meeting that task.

Consumer finance site WalletHub ranked Arkansas at 43 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for children’s health care across three categories.

Arkansas ranked 42nd nationally in kids’ health and access to health care. The state came in at number 40 in terms of kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity. Finally, Arkansas was 43rd in terms of kids’ oral health in the study.

The study ranked Arkansas especially poorly in infant death rate, ranking 50 out of 51, only topping Mississippi.

The Natural State also ranked 50th for percent of children with good teeth, here only finishing ahead of Nevada.

The percent of children with recent medical and dental checkups ranked Arkansas near the bottom at number 48.

Overall, Massachusetts saw the highest ranking for children’s health care. While the Natural State’s neighbor to the east, Mississippi, ranked at the bottom.