ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking for work? You might have trouble as a new study has placed Arkansas among the worst states for jobs.

With the unemployment rate at 3.7%, personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and economic vitality with factors ranging from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Arkansas landed at No. 46 in the study with only Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and West Virginia reporting worse for jobs.

According to WalletHub, Washington is on top for jobs followed by Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.

Arkansas also landed at the bottom for average monthly starting salary at No. 48.

To view more of the study and see where other states were ranked, visit Wallethub.com.