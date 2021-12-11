Storms devastate northeastern Arkansas towns

TRUMANN, Ark. — Nobody died in Trumann during Friday night’s storms, but homes and businesses were devastated.

In Monette, an 80-year-old man died in a nursing home.

Nearly 70 people were inside, and the nursing home administrator says his staff physically shielded people when the storm hit.

“We got the residents to other nursing homes,” Kevin Stewart, Monette Manor administrator, said. “The hospital places they needed to go. We had some that actually went home with family members.”

Someone also died when a Leachville Dollar General was hit. That building today is flattened.

In Trumann, several people say they think it’s a miracle to just be alive on Saturday.