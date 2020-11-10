State Rep. Joe Jett tests positive for COVID-19

SUCCESS, Ark.- District 56 State Rep. Joe Jett from Success, Arkansas has tested positive for COVID-19.
His district covers parts of Clay, Greene, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.
Just last month ten Arkansas legislators and politicians tested positive for COVID-19, along with Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe
LATEST POSTS:
- Arkansas State and ULM Saturday game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with ULM football program
- Arkansas’ Players React to Sam Pittman Testing Positive For COVID-19
- How a program helping kids deal with trauma has met the challenges of COVID-19
- Much at stake as Supreme Court again weighs the future of the Affordable Care Act
- PTN’s Ask Mike Segment 11-10-2020