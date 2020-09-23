Springdale mayor says trick or treating will not be canceled this year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many have reached out to Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse about if trick or treating will be canceled this year.

He said no.

Although things may look and feel a bit different this year, Sprouse said he believes his residents have the ability to safely participate in these types of events while deciding what is best for their family.

“We just want everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween,” he said. “It’s good to have some things that are at least can be fairly normal.”

Sprouse also wants parents to follow CDC guidelines when participating in Halloween this year.

