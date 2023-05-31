LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Arkansans may have seen what appeared to be a shooting star burning through the sky Tuesday night.
The sighting was from a SpaceX Dragon capsule returning to Earth from the International Space Station. The private flight was carrying two Saudi Arabia astronauts and two other passengers.
Some Arkansas viewers may have heard a loud boom which was a sonic boom from the returning booster.
Splashdown for the SpaceX Axiom-2 was in at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida shortly after reports of the sighting at 10:04 p.m.
Some viewers sent in several videos and photos from sightings in Yell and White Counties.