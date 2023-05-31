LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Arkansans may have seen what appeared to be a shooting star burning through the sky Tuesday night.

The sighting was from a SpaceX Dragon capsule returning to Earth from the International Space Station. The private flight was carrying two Saudi Arabia astronauts and two other passengers.

Some Arkansas viewers may have heard a loud boom which was a sonic boom from the returning booster.

Splashdown for the SpaceX Axiom-2 was in at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida shortly after reports of the sighting at 10:04 p.m.

SpaceX capsule sighting in Dardanelle, AR (Yell County)

SpaceX capsule sighting in Joy, AR (White County)

Some viewers sent in several videos and photos from sightings in Yell and White Counties.