A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The home of an Arkansas judge was raided by authorities, according to sources.

Sources tell KARK anchor Mitch McCoy that the home of Monroe County District Court Judge David Carruth was raided by the FBI on Wednesday.

At this point, it’s unclear why federal agents were searching the judge’s home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Arkansas confirmed Thursday morning the FBI search is part of an ongoing Department of Justice investigation.

Federal authorities said the judge has not been arrested.

Calls to Judge Carruth went straight to voicemail Wednesday night.

In 2018, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission admonished the Holly Grove-Clarendon Division judge in connection to a case where he was accused of talking with people involved in cases pending in court.

A spokesperson for the FBI Little Rock confirmed Wednesday federal agents were conducting an ‘authorized law enforcement operation’ at two different locations. The spokeswoman was unable to confirm if the operation was related to Judge Carruth.

This is a developing story, stay with KARK 4 News on-air and online for updates.