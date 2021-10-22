Simmons Bank in negotiations for naming rights of field at War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank announced Friday that it’s negotiating to gain the naming rights to the field at War Memorial Stadium.

After the agreement is completed, the field will be renamed Simmons Bank Field at War Memorial Stadium, according to a press release from the bank.

The stadium, built in 1948, is a tribute to Arkansans who gave their lives in service during World War I and World War II.

“Our partnership with the War Memorial Stadium Commission and Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, provides the opportunity to honor our veterans and provide upgrades to this historic stadium,” George Makris, Jr. chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank said in a release.

The multi-purpose stadium hosts concerts, events, and sports games, including a football match-up between the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday. It’s the first time in the universities’ histories that both teams will play each other at War Memorial.

Simmons Bank’s sponsorship is expected to provide the stadium with additional improvements.

“With the support of Simmons Bank, we will be able to make sure that the stadium remains a state treasure for many years to come,” Stacy Hurst, director of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said.

The bank donated $1 million to support the construction of the new Dr. Josetta Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit and the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Services Office in Pine Bluff. It’s set to open this fall.