PERRYVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police has activated a Silver Alert for David A Green from Perryville.

Mr. Green was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a blue pastel button-down shirt. He was last seen around 12:30 this afternoon when he left his home a walk. Mr. Green is legally blind.

If you see Mr. Green or have any information you are encouraged to call the Perry County Sheriff Office at 501-889-2333.