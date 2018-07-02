Shooting Investigation Leads to Pot Plants in Franklin County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ricky W. Curtis, 59, of Ozark. Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. - The investigation of a weekend shooting incident led deputies to discover marijuana growing on the suspect's property.

That's according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) in the investigation of a shooting that left a man injured and the suspect in jail.

It happened at a home in the 8600 block of Barnes Rd. on Saturday morning.

Ricky W. Curtis, 59, of Ozark, is jailed in the case. He is charged with Attempted Murder, Battery, Manufacture of Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons.

The victim is identified as Charles Rosson. The FCSO says Rosson had been living in Curtis' home about a month. He was reported to have been wounded in the chest and left arm when Curtis fired shots at him after they argued and Curtis had ordered Rosson to leave. Rosson told deputies he was walking away from the home when Curtis started shooting at him. There's no further information on Curtis' condition.

Deputies say Curtis first denied shooting Rosson but then admitted it after telling deputies an intoxicated Rosson had broken down the door after Curtis locked him out of the home.

Curtis told deputies the gun used in the shooting had been thrown in a well a few miles away and that they "would never find it."

While searching the property, the FCSO says 25 marijuana plants were found growing around the home. The plants were seized, along with evidence from the shooting.