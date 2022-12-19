LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, sin rankings.

Here are the 10 most-viewed news stories on KARK for 2022:

This was the largest mass shooting event in Arkansas history after a gunman opened fire at a car show in Dumas. The event was put on to promote peace and unity in the Dumas community. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight, is scheduled for a February jury trial.

Victoria Moody, an 18-year-old cheerleader and senior at North Little Rock High School, died suddenly due to a pulmonary embolism. She had been entertaining scholarship offers and honors program invites for at least two universities. The family and community were crushed by the sudden loss of someone with so much promise.

A late arrival in our popular stories category, Fort Smith and Little Rock placed well, or poorly depending upon how you look at it, in a national survey of cities for anger, hatred and various vices that the survey addressed as “sin.” Social media responses had a lot of fun with this one.

Dallas County then-Sheriff Stan McGahee took a federal inmate out of the county detention center, our Working 4 You reporter discovered. The act violated both county and federal guidelines and the sheriff resigned.

The Mega Millions jackpot hit an exceptionally big number on July 29, coming in at $1.337 billion. That ticket was sold in Illinois, but an Arkansas resident was able to match five numbers and the Megaplier for a $2 million payday.

Ronald Dunlap, 49, is the father of Cassadee Dunlap who starred in the second season of “Cheer.” He went into the wrong Little Rock apartment just after 3 a.m., thinking it was his, and was shot by that apartment’s tenant. Despite being shot several times, Dunlap was expected to make a full recovery.

A Monroe County judge’s home was raided by the FBI in June, which was confirmed to be part of a Department of Justice investigation. Judge David Carruth said the following day that the raid was connected to a woman trying to blackmail him regarding a case involving her boyfriend in his court.

A 17-year-old was getting off work on a Monday night when she disappeared. Later the mother got a phone call with a $10,000 ransom request. The missing teen was found by police within 24 hours and the man and woman charged in the matter both pleaded guilty to the federal charge of kidnapping.

The 2022 general election caught a lot of interest, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected the next governor of Arkansas. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge became the lieutenant governor-elect, and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin became the attorney general-elect.

After a three-day search, a search party found the body of a paddleboarder who had been reported missing three days earlier. She had been out for an excursion on the Arkansas River when she was reported missing. No signs of foul play were found.

Bonus story:

The initial fear at the first report was this was a mass shooting event. It wasn’t. The victim, a visitor at the hospital, was targeted by the alleged shooter, who was captured by police shortly afterward at a gas station. The alleged shooter, 24-year-old Raymond Lovett, has entered a not-guilty plea.