Sharp Co. family says they’re lucky to be alive after near electrocution

SHARP COUNTY, Ark.- A Sharp County family says they are lucky to be alive after three of them nearly died after an electrocution scare.

Danny Turner says one minute, he was putting a TV antenna up behind his house with his two daughters.

The next thing he knew, they were being airlifted to the hospital.

Danny Turner had two burn holes on the top of his head and two on the bottom of his feet.

Doctors said 7,200 volts ran through his body.

The two girls had injuries on their hands.

“Praise God that He kept me alive, kept the kids alive,” said Danny Turner. “He ain’t done with me or I wouldn’t be here.”

The family says a gust of wind blew over the electric line.

Their lives may have been saved thanks to the quick thinking of their mother, who called 911 right away.

