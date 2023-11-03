LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in South Carolina said a Sevier County man is a person of interest after he allegedly drove through a gate of a nuclear power plant.

Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 66-year-old Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt of Lockesburg, Arkansas, is being considered a person of interest in the case.

Authorities said Whisenhunt allegedly drove a car through a gate at Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca around 8 p.m. Thursday before he was stopped by pop-up barricades.

Deputies said Whisenhunt then allegedly attempted to hit security officers and a security truck as he was leaving.

Police noted that the reason he chose the nuclear power plant is unknown.

“At this point in our investigation we don’t have any evidence that this is any type of terroristic, domestic terroristic event,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

The sheriff stated that the car, which had an Arkansas license plate, was not registered to Whisenhunt and was not stolen.

Officials also stated that Whisenhunt is facing multiple charges, including trespassing, malicious injury to property and attempted murder.

Court records show Whisenhunt is also wanted out of Sevier County on multiple drug and gun charges.