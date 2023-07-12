STAMPS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Stamps and the National Weather Service released a warning Wednesday morning after severe flooding struck southwest Arkansas.

The city says that water is rushing in most places and ask drivers to be careful and avoid bridges and roads with deep water. Numerous roads and buildings are reporting taking on water and multiple power lines are down in multiple places.

Flooded business and church near Lake June (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Flash flooding in Stamps (NWS Shreveport)

Flooding in Stamps Arkansas (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

National Weather Service flash flood emergency in Stamps (Source NWS Shreveport)

National Weather Service flash flood emergency in Haynesville (Source: NWS Shreveport)

The National Weather Service Shreveport says an estimated 12 inches of rain has already fallen and another two to four additional inches of rainfall is possible.

Entergy’s latest update says they expect power to be restored by 10:30 a.m. if conditions allow. Most of the area from Stamps and Buckner to northern Hempstead and Lafayette counties, the area from Columbia Lake to Hwy 82 are reportedly out of power. A large area reaching from Columbia Rd. 416 up to Hwy 57 S north of Medlock are also out of power.

Around 9:30 a.m. outage estimates were at 1179 in Lafayette Co. and 601 in Columbia Co. Crews are working quickly to restore power to those areas. Over the last hour, outages in Columbia Co. reduced to 290.

Flooded roads reported by the NWS include:

Roads across Hwy 82 in Buckner are closed

Roads across Hwy 82 in Stamps are closed

All roads in Stamps reportedly underwater

A.R. 313 south of Lewisville

C.R. 38 flooded, possibly washed out

C.R. 28 between Stamps and Lewisville is closed

C.R. 35 is closed

A.R. 53 north of Buckner is closed

Lorene St. to Junction City Rd. in El Dorado

Hwy 79 near Haynesville High School

Hwy 520

Hwy 32E between Hope and Bodcaw

S. Main St. in Hope

The NWS warns that many of these roads are impassable. Vehicles are trapped in some of these areas, and multiple water rescues are underway. For your own safety officials request that you do not drive in these areas.

The NWS Shreveport says the flash flood emergency is now in effect for southwestern Columbia County and Northwestern Claiborne Parish until 11:45 a.m. They say life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing. Fortunately, by 9:00 a.m. the heaviest rain signatures began to reduce.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.