ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A second Arkansan has contracted salmonella in the whole and pre-cut cantaloupe outbreak, according to a Dec. 15 update from the CDC.

Health officials first warned consumers on Nov. 17 about the outbreak and since 302 illnesses, 129 hospitalizations, and four deaths have been reported.

Forty-two states have reported a salmonella case from the outbreak. Minnesota has had the most cases with 26, Texas at 23 and Wisconsin at 22 rounding out the top three, according to the CDC’s map of affected states.

The list of recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupes from the CDC does not mention fruit that was distributed to Arkansas, but fresh-cut cantaloupe from the brand Vinyard was distributed to Oklahoma.

For more information on the outbreak, visit CDC.gov.