Searcy man dies after fatal stabbing

SEARCY, Ark.- A man stabbed in an altercation Tuesday night in Searcy has died.

Searcy police received a call at about 8:40 p.m. requesting medical assistance after an altercation on North Spring Street. They discovered 38-year-old Bryan Holt suffering from a stab wound and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The case is continuing with no word yet on a suspect.

If anyone has any information on this incident please contact the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.

