LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A missing man has been found after disappearing in the Buffalo River on Tuesday.

The National Park Service has confirmed it recovered the body of Fidel Angel Salamanca Saravia at 11 a.m. Thursday. NPS officials said Saravia had been lost after losing his footing at the Grinders Ferry river site and being swept under the water.

Grinders Ferry is roughly 10 miles north of Marshall.

Saravia’s body was found at Shine Eye Landing, officials said, just downstream from where the search began.

The 39-year-old Saravia was from El Salvador.

The Acting NPS Superintendent Jesse Morris expressed condolences to Saravia’s family.

“Buffalo National River staff are saddened by this loss,” Morris said. “We extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

The NPS thanked groups and agencies that assisted during the search.

The NPS reminds everyone of the importance of wearing life jackets, supervising children, and being familiar and competent in natural environments. Competence is being able to independently resurface, stay afloat and swim, representatives said.