Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially announces her candidacy for Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early Monday morning Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a video and website announcing her candidacy for Governor of Arkansas.

In the video, Sanders noted the important role our governor will have and outlined her vision for increasing freedom, security and prosperity in the state.

She has outlined her vision in the video on her new website, Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas Governor (sarahforgovernor.com)

Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019.

For two and a half years, Sarah worked closely with the president, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and accompanying the president on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders.

Sarah is only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House press secretary.

Sanders is already joining a growing field of Republican primary hopefuls that include Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Griffin has already welcomed Sanders to the road toward the Governorship via a tweet.

“I welcome Sarah Sanders to the race for Governor. I look forward to comparing our experience, track record, and vision for the future of Arkansas.” — Tim Griffin for Governor (@TGforGovernor) January 25, 2021

Currently, no Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat that Current Gov. Asa Hutchinson will not be able to run in next year due to term limits.