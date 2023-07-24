SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Fire Department hosted a dedication and blessing for the Safe Haven Baby Box on Sunday.

The baby box is located at the fire department on Cheri Whitlock Drive and it gives people a way to surrender their baby legally and anonymously.

Last week, a baby was surrendered in an Indiana baby box, the 12th this year, according to Safe Haven.

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Criner said when a baby is surrendered, an alarm goes off to notify firefighters.

The baby is given immediate medical attention and is later given to the Department of Human Services.

He said this is a way for emergency services to save them from being abandoned in an unsafe location.

“Our primary objective as a fire department in general is to save lives and so you know this provides another alternative to where we can save lives to the youngest most vulnerable members of our community,” Criner said.

The Siloam Springs Baby Box is the 18th in the state and the only one in western Benton County.

There are also baby boxes in Rogers, Springdale and Fort Smith.

For a full list of baby box locations, visit SHBB.org.