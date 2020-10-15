Roseanne Cash speaks with Jonesboro students about her father, Dyess and music

JONESBORO, Ark.- Students in one Jonesboro school learned about “Folsom Prison Blues”, “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire”.

Johnny Cash’s daughter, Roseanne Cash, spoke with fifth and sixth graders at Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies (HWES) Magnet School on Zoom Wednesday morning.

She taught them about her father, how he grew up in Dyess and his music.

It’s part of a collaborative project with Gifted and Talented students and Arkansas State University.

“She was so gracious and honored that we would study, you know, her dad and the music and just writing in general,” says Melinda Smith, Gifted & Talented teacher at HWES. “And she’s just been very gracious with us.”

Students asked her questions, including one who asked if her feelings about her dad evolved over the years. She said she has never been asked that question, and her answer was yes.

With the help of Arkansas State, this project helps connect generations and help students learn local history.

