River Valley woman to be featured on Lays chip bags

PLANO, Texas (KNWA/KFTA) — Lay’s is converting millions of potato chip bags to feature the real smiles of 30 people doing extraordinary things in their communities and one Fort Smith woman will be featured.

While shoppers’ smiles are currently hidden behind their masks, they’ll soon spot plenty of friendly faces in the snack aisle thanks to Lay’s – including a smile that might look familiar locally, Charolette Tidwell of Fort Smith!

Tidwell has been spreading Joy for 21 years now at Antioch for Youth & Family.

Her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic has brought $700,000 worth of food to Martin Luther King Park since March. She has also delivered food to 100 families considered very low-income and without transportation and has created a drive-thru pantry to offer virtually contactless food assistance through her Antioch by Appointment program.

At this juncture, most months Tidwell is assisting 25,000 people with the most nutritious food possible. She is now partnering with the police department to bring food to needy families when domestic disturbances are happening and she is working with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to establish a community coalition to create a trauma-informed community.

The new Lay’s bags continue the brand’s mission to inspire even more smiles in 2020, with up to $1 million in proceeds benefitting Operation Smile.

The Lay’s Smiles packaging and brand’s digital media channels will also spotlight the unique stories of these 30 “Everyday Smilers” whose impact includes helping the homeless, veterans, youth, elderly, and more – in hopes that their inspiring work will bring smiles to the faces of people across the country.

Three limited-time-only Lay’s potato chip flavors are coming back. They are Lay’s Fried Pickles with Ranch, Lay’s Hot Sauce (in partnership with Frank’s RedHot), and Lay’s Kettle Cooked Beer Cheese.

The more than 70 different bag designs were created using CGI technology after COVID-19 concerns required canceling the in-person production that would have brought all the “Everyday Smilers” to Dallas for a VIP photo and video shoot experience.

Each “Everyday Smiler” was instead sent detailed instructions to capture self-portraits using their phones and the resulting amateur photos were professionally enhanced for transferring on to the Lay’s bags.

Having poured through thousands of nominations and already being personally committed to these Smiles ourselves, particularly now when people are looking for more reasons to smile than ever before, we knew we couldn’t let a canceled photo shoot keep Lay’s from sharing these inspiring stories with the world. Across stores and within households, Lay’s has the power to reach millions of Americans every day. We already know that what’s inside the bag brings joy, but turning the Lay’s bag into a canvas to multiply that happiness factor is what makes the Smiles program so special. Sadira Furlow, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America

Last year, more than 71,000 people scanned the Lay’s Smiles QR codes to hear the stories behind each “Everyday Smiler” and 2020 offers even more inspiration from around the country, including Charolette Tidwell from Fort Smith.

After retiring from a lifelong nursing career, Charolette did anything but slow down.

Instead, she chose to start a nonprofit where she spends her time combating her hometown’s hunger crisis, serving more than 18,000 people in need each month.