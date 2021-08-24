Richard Barnett’s attorney asks for second walkthrough of Capitol, next court appearance in November

Jan. 6. Richard Barnett at Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette man pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6 riot at the Capitol appeared in court for a status hearing on August 24, 2021.

Richard Barnett appeared via Zoom for the hearing. Barnett’s attorney, Joseph McBride, is looking to ask for a second walkthrough of the Capitol, due to some places being inaccessible on the first walkthrough.

The judge did not rule on that motion since the prosecution didn’t have a formal response.

The prosecution stated that they had over 540 files of media discovery and will get more in the next 60-90 days.

A database is being created to access all of the evidence files that both the prosecution and defense attorneys can use in the Capitol riot cases.

Both parties agreed to a 90 day adjournment.

Barnett will next appear in court on November 23 at 12 p.m.

