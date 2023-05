YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Responders worked to contain a fire on Mount Nebo Thursday night.

According to officials, responders were called to a fire on Mount Nebo around 4:00 p.m.

Authorities said emergency crews contained the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Office said the fire consumed about five acres of woods, but they do not have any reports of property damage.

Officials have not yet released a cause for the fire.