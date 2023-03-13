FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study revealed that drug overdose deaths in the United States have risen more than 50 percent since 2019, and The Natural State has seen a spike of its own.

According to a report from QuoteWizard.com, over 107,000 people died of an overdose in the U.S. over the last 12 months. The study said that opioids accounted for nearly 70 percent of those fatalities.

Some states have seen increases of over 20 percent in drug overdose deaths during the last year, with Maine (24%) Oklahoma (22%) and New Hampshire (21%) atop that list. The study reported that there were 621 deaths of that type in Arkansas over the past 12 months, a 9 percent increase.

Graphic courtesy QuoteWizard.com

Fifteen states saw no increase or a decrease in the percentage of drug overdose deaths, including Nebraska (-9%), West Virginia (-11%) and Maryland (-12%).

The complete results of the report are available here.