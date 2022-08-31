FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from barbend.com looked at how obesity percentages have changed across the United States in the last decade.

According to the report, Arkansas’ obesity percentage increased from 32% to 38%, with 71 out of 75 Arkansas counties reporting an increase. The six percent jump ranked as the seventh-biggest in the country.

Arizona, West Virginia and New Mexico showed the biggest overall increases. Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey were ranked at the top of the report, with Florida the only state maintaining the same obesity rate over the past ten years at 26%.

The entire report is available here.