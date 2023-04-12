LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A rally at the Arkansas capitol on Monday kicks off an important week for Arkansas students looking to raise awareness about the fight against substance abuse.

The Save AR Students 2023 Kickoff Rally will take place at 10 a.m. at the Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Little Rock. It will encourage students, families, faculty and staff to learn how to prevent substance misuse in higher education communities.

The rally marks the start of Save AR Students Week across the state, which takes place each spring and fall.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services’ Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services is conducting the Monday event.

DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam and DAABHS Director Jay Hill are scheduled to speak. Arkansas State Drug Director Tom Fisher is the third scheduled speaker.

For more details on the Save AR Students program, head to HumanServices.Arkansas.gov.