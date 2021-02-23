Proposed amendment seeks to offer protections for Arkansas renters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposed Constitutional Amendment would provide more protections for renters in Arkansas.

The Amendment would create an implied warranty of habitability, which ensures the rental unit is livable.

It was filed last week by Senator Greg Leding and Rep. Jay Richardson

Arkansas is the only state without this protection, meaning unless repairs are written into a lease agreement it’s the tenants responsibility.

If passed, it would also amend the constitution to read that failure to pay rent and refusal to vacate would not be listed as a criminal offense.

It has been referred to the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.