Presidential tweet confirms FEMA help for AR flooding crisis

WASHINGTON - President Trump tweeted about Arkansas flooding Tuesday afternoon.

In the tweet, President Trump said that he spoke with Governor Asa Hutchinson and confirmed FEMA and the federal government will assist with the record flooding in Arkansas.

Heavy rains this month in Oklahoma has caused major flooding in cities along the Arkansas River. Those communities on the banks of the river are being threatened with historic flooding.

Meteorologists forecast in many areas the water levels will surpass 40-feet.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is grateful for the president's call of support and concern for the flooding in Arkansas.

Just spoke to Governor @AsaHutchinson of the Great State of Arkansas to inform him that FEMA and the Federal Government will do whatever is necessary to help out with what has turned out to be Record Flooding. Asa and local officials are doing a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019