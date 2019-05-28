State News

Presidential tweet confirms FEMA help for AR flooding crisis

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:08 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

WASHINGTON - President Trump tweeted about Arkansas flooding Tuesday afternoon. 

In the tweet, President Trump said that he spoke with Governor Asa Hutchinson and confirmed FEMA and the federal government will assist with the record flooding in Arkansas. 

Heavy rains this month in Oklahoma has caused major flooding in cities along the Arkansas River. Those communities on the banks of the river are being threatened with historic flooding. 

Meteorologists forecast in many areas the water levels will surpass 40-feet. 

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is grateful for the president's call of support and concern for the flooding in Arkansas. 

See the tweets below. 

