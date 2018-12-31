Power Outage in Russellville Caused by Squirrel, Officials Say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Over a thousand of residents in Russellville were without power New Year's Eve. The cause?

According to Entergy Arkansas, the power outage is due to a squirrel getting into and causing damage to equipment.

A spokesperson says power should be fully restored by 6 p.m.

As of 3:08 p.m. about 1,300 people in the area were without power.