State News

Power Outage in Russellville Caused by Squirrel, Officials Say

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 04:55 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 04:55 PM CST

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Over a thousand of residents in Russellville were without power New Year's Eve. The cause? 

According to Entergy Arkansas, the power outage is due to a squirrel getting into and causing damage to equipment. 

A spokesperson says power should be fully restored by 6 p.m.

As of 3:08 p.m. about 1,300 people in the area were without power.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App