Power Outage in Russellville Caused by Squirrel, Officials Say
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Over a thousand of residents in Russellville were without power New Year's Eve. The cause?
According to Entergy Arkansas, the power outage is due to a squirrel getting into and causing damage to equipment.
A spokesperson says power should be fully restored by 6 p.m.
As of 3:08 p.m. about 1,300 people in the area were without power.
