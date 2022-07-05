LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Burns bans are going up around the state as Arkansas is expected to face heat advisories through the rest of the week after weeks of little to no rain.

Tuesday saw a burn ban enacted in Pope County, with county judge Ben Cross saying the area was seeing worsening dry conditions and no rainfall in the forecast. The order bans all outdoor fires.

Heading east into Van Buren County, the ban will last until further notice, though the order stated that grilling and campfires in designated campsites would be allowed.

Additional counties in the state under a burn ban include Cleburne, Polk, Madison, Randolph, Craighead and Poinsett.

Heat warnings are in place throughout Arkansas, with temperatures expected to reach the 100s before week’s end.

Arkansas Forestry Commission has the northern half of the state, including Pulaski County, under moderate wildfire danger.

Drought conditions exist in the northern-most Arkansas counties according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.