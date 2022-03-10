EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae reminds us of a woman who went missing back in 2020 of El Dorado.

For months, authorities searched for 22-year-old Iesha Jackson, but she was never found. However, detectives say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Jackson was reported missing by her family members in 2020. Shortly after her disappearance, police reports confirm that her home had been broken into twice in one week. Officers say the front door to her home was found cracked open with her phone still inside.

Two men were arrested in connection to Jackson’s disappearance. Charges were dismissed for one individual but charges still stand for 46-year-old Kenneth Lee for extortion after he allegedly solicited $8,000 from her family on information on Jackson’s whereabouts.

Those who know Jackson and detectives say this is not a case of someone just walking away.

So, where is Iesha Jackson? Why did she suddenly disappear?

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 870-563-INFO or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.