MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Police are searching for a teen who went missing from a neighborhood in north Arkansas Monday.

Arkansas State Police said 17-year-old Aubrey Ann Halliday was last seen Monday at around 11:15 p.m. on Wester Hill Lane in Mountain Home. Police said the direction she was traveling is unknown.

Aubrey is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall with brown shoulder-length hair and weighing 132 pounds.

Authorities said what she was wearing is unknown but said she usually wears sweatpants and drawstring hoodies.

Anyone with information on Aubrey’s location is asked to contact the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.