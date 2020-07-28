Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville Monday evening.

The shooting happened on Splash Drive when officers were called to a suicide threat around 7 p.m., according to police.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said officers made their way to the backyard after several failed attempts to make contact using the front door.

Officers shot the person in the leg after he pointed a rifle at them as they came around the corner, according to police.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the person’s leg while EMT’s arrived.

No officers were injured.

The person was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center by Central EMS. Police say the wound is not life threatening.

The Fayetteville Police Department will have an internal investigation.

