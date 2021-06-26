Police officer dies after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

State News

by: Tristan Hill

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Police Department reports that one officer has been killed in an incident at the White Oak gas station on the corner of Slack St. and S. Curtis Ave.

Officials have not yet released the officer’s name or cause of death.

Pea Ridge PD, Rogers PD, and Arkansas State police are present at the crime scene.

Police are expected to hold a press briefing across the street from the scene of the incident Saturday evening.

A candlelight vigil will be held for the fallen officer at 8:30 p.m.

