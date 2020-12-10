Police investigating Hot Springs double shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Wynn Street.
Hot Springs police say officers found two men who had been shot and a witness inside a home.
Police say the victims are 55 and 36 years old and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Detective Les Jessup at 501-321-6789 ext. 6716.
