Police: Dumas jail escapee being searched for

DUMAS, Ark. – Lorenzo Williams escaped the Dumas City Jail along with Billy Walls on Tuesday.

Walls was captured while trying to flee in a stolen vehicle, which belonged to a jailer, but Williams has evaded capture.

Williams is a black man, 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Williams was being held on a parole violation, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearm, possession of drug, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Police say Williams was unarmed when he escaped, but should be considered dangerous and he may be trying to get to McGehee or Detroit, Michigan.

If you see him, do not try to apprehend him but contact your local police department.

You can also call Dumas Police at 870-382-5511 or call 911

