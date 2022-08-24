VAN BUREN, Ark. – Despite calls to release dashcam footage of the moments leading up to a violent Crawford County arrest, the prosecutor’s office said it is holding off making the video public, at lease for now.

A representative for Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Rinda Baker said Wednesday that authorization to release the footage will not happen until after Baker has reviewed all of the evidence.

Arkansas State Police started investigating the matter several hours after a video of the arrest was posted online Sunday. The video went viral and has been seen millions of times.

In the video, Crawford County deputies Levi White and Zackary King and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle can be seen forcefully arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester.

Randal Worcester walks out of the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended after a video of Worcester’s arrest showed two of them beating the suspect while a third officer held him on the ground outside a convenience store. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Monday that a Mulberry patrol vehicle’s dashcam captured the moment leading up to the now viral cell phone video.

Attorney Russell Wood represents the two Crawford County deputies and is calling on the prosecutor to authorize the dashcam video’s release.

“I have requested release of the full Mulberry dashcam but have not received a response to my request,” Wood wrote on Monday. “I understand that edited, video snippets are the new rage for social media and the news channels, but these Deputies deserve the full truth to come out.”

ASP spokesman Bill Sadler confirmed Tuesday that only the prosecutor can release the footage.

“The decision whether to release any evidentiary video, other than what is already in the public domain, prior to the formal closing of the case file will be a decision the prosecuting attorney will have to make,” Sadler wrote.

Baker’s office said Wednesday that ‘things are coming in’ related to the investigation but a timeline on when the footage could be released has not been released.