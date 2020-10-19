Police: 8-year-old boy shot and killed in Helena-West Helena Saturday night, suspect in custody

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night.

According to Helena-West Helena Police, officers responded to the area of North 2nd Street & East Baldwin Avenue between 10:15 p.m. and 10:20 p.m.

Officers pulled over a woman who was speeding down the wrong side of the street.

When they pulled her over, officers saw a 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

Helena-West Helena Police say officers rushed the child to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman reportedly told officers she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Hector Lopez, at 409 N. 2nd Street.

Lopez had reportedly struck the woman in the head with a gun.

Police say the woman told officers she tried to leave the house with her son and the 9-year-old victim, who was her nephew visiting from out of town.

Lopez reportedly fired shots into the car as she tried to drive away, striking the 8-year-old boy.

Helena-West Helena Police say officers searched the area for Lopez. Lopez’s mother reportedly turned him in, and officers took him into custody at 12:20 a.m.

Police say Lopez is currently in Phillips County Jail awaiting formal charges.

No bond has been set for Lopez at this time.