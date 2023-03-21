LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The class action lawsuit against Summit Utilities was dismissed in federal court Tuesday.

The case was filed on March 2 in Pulaski County Circuit Court as a class action against Summit Utilities. The suit stated the utility was “price gouging” and failing to provide service.

The suit was moved to federal court by attorneys representing Summit on March 13.

A motion filed Tuesday by the plaintiffs’ attorneys asks for the case to be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning it can be refiled again later. Attorneys asked that the case be dismissed so the Arkansas Public Service Commission could review their claims before proceeding in court.

Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on March 16 that his office was filing complaints with the PSC after his office investigated the utility. At the time, Griffin found issues with Summit’s billing and pricing practices.

A Summit spokesperson said on March 15 that the company would continue its policy put in place on Nov. 1, 2022, of not disconnecting or charging late fees to customers.