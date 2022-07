CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A pilot was killed in a crop duster crash just east of Highway 75 Saturday morning, Cross County Sheriff confirms.

The Sheriff said the crop duster struck a guide wire that was connected to a radio tower. The crop duster, which belongs to Stokes Flying service, then crashed into a field.

The pilot was 23 years old.

