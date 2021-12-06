Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas

GLENWOOD, Ark. (AP) — Officials on Sunday said the pilot was found dead when searchers in Arkansas discovered the wreckage of a single-engine plane that had gone missing.

Arkansas State Police said pilot Vernon Hampton of Clarksville was the lone occupant of the plane.

State police said they were notified at about 10 p.m. Friday that an aircraft that had been expected to land in Clarksville was overdue.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the plane took off from an airport in Louisiana. Search crews located the crash site Saturday morning.