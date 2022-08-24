CRAWFORD CO. Ark. – Pictures released by an attorney for the man at the center of a viral Arkansas weekend arrest are showing injuries the lawyer claims his client sustained during a beating by officers.

David Powell, one of the attorneys for 27-year-old Randal Worcester, released the photos Wednesday showing the man’s injuries after his being taken into custody in Crawford County last Sunday.

The photos appear to have been taken while Worcester was still in custody in the Crawford County Detention Facility and show contusions and bruises to his head, a bloodied eye and scrapes and abrasions to his arms and legs.

Image of Randal Worcester from attorney David Powell

Worcester’s arrest was filmed by a bystander’s cell phone as officers apparently beat the South Carolina man. The resulting video was released to social media and became viral, leading to the arrest and beating becoming an international news story and the subject of state and federal investigation.

Authorities have released the name of the two deputies and one police officer involved in the arrest. Crawford County deputies Levi White and Zackary King and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle have been suspended with pay while investigations into the matter continue.

In the days after the arrest, other residents have come forward saying they have had issues during arrests involving one of the deputies involved in this incident, Levi White.

Attorneys who are also representing Worcester held a press conference Wednesday where two other clients, Teddy Wallace and Tammy Nelson, both claimed White had used excessive force in recent interactions with them.

Wallace said that he had filed a complaint against the deputy after an incident in July, while Nelson said that she took her concerns to Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante after an incident earlier this month.