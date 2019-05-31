Paragould restaurant donates portion of sales to flood victims

PARAGOULD, Ark. – A restaurant owner is raising money to help flood victims in Fort Smith.

Kiss the Cook’s owner has a sister who lives in Fort Smith.

So she put out a tip jar at her restaurant and says a portion of lunch and dinner sales will be donated to affected families.

“There are so many people that need things that we just can’t even imagine so our goal is to at least help some folks out who are displaced or maybe they need a Walmart card or help with an infant you just never know the situations that come up.”

So far, they’ve raised more than $200.

The restaurant will host the fundraiser until next Friday, June 7.

Click here for more information about the restaurant.

