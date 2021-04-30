Panel: Remove Fulbright statue, name from Arkansas campus

A statue of J. William Fulbright stands, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, near the west entrance of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, Ark. A committee, comprised of students, faculty and staff members, and alumni, at the university has recommended to remove the statue of Fulbright, a former Senator who once voted against the interests of Black students and supported values antithetical to the university. (Andy Shupe/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas committee says tributes honoring a former senator, alum and segregationist whose beliefs did not align with the values of the institution today should be removed from campus.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the committee considered J. William Fulbright’s stance on integration and civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s before recommending his statue be removed and his name stripped from the university’s arts and sciences college.

The university’s chancellor says he’ll seek additional feedback and that any changes must be approved by the board of trustees.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing says the “university will follow the law concerning any recommendations or decisions on these matters.”